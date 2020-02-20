|
WOONSOCKET - Antoinette Croteau, 96, of Woonsocket died peacefully Tuesday February 18, 2020 at The Holiday in Manville. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald D. Croteau. They were married on January 24, 1942 and shared over 64 years together until his passing in 2006.
Born in Sherbrooke, P.Q. Canada she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Vallee) Pelletier. She came to the United States as a small child and was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket.
In her earlier years Antoinette was employed in the local textile industry at several area mills. She was the former secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post #7 in Woonsocket.
Antoinette was most happy when she was with her family. She was an avid reader, delving into a good novel was her favorite! She was very adept at quilting and crocheting and kept her mind sharp with many a crossword puzzle.
Antoinette was a true lady with a quiet dignity all her own. Underneath her reserved exterior was a loving and caring person with a heart of gold. As a holdover from an earlier time, Antoinette would always be properly attired for any occasion even just when she was out and about the town.
Antoinette is survived by two daughters Louise Megalli and her husband Makram of North Providence and Denise Dumais of Cumberland. She was the sister of Germaine Villani of North Smithfield and the late Aurore Poire and Noella Gregoire. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tracy Tucker, Jennifer Bogdan and Sarah Dumais-Torrejon, great-grandchildren Taylor Aroche, Ryan Tremblay, Madison Tucker and Isabella Dumais-Torrejon, great-great- grandson Logan Aroche and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Monday February 24th at 9:00 am from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the - RI Chapter 245 Waterman St. # 306 Providence RI. 02906.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 21, 2020