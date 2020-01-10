Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Dufresne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette (Bellemare) Dufresne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette (Bellemare) Dufresne Obituary
BELLINGHAM - Antoinette (Bellemare) Dufresne, 91, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, MA. She is the beloved wife of the late Gerard Dufresne. She is the loving mother of Denise M. Camire and her husband, Roger of Bellingham, MA.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA. Burial will be at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket, RI. Visiting hours are on Monday, January 13th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 would be appreciated.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -