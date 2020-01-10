|
|
BELLINGHAM - Antoinette (Bellemare) Dufresne, 91, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, MA. She is the beloved wife of the late Gerard Dufresne. She is the loving mother of Denise M. Camire and her husband, Roger of Bellingham, MA.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA. Burial will be at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket, RI. Visiting hours are on Monday, January 13th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 would be appreciated.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 11, 2020