April L. (Jones) Meneses

April L. (Jones) Meneses Obituary
WOONSOCKET - April L. (Jones) Meneses, 42, of Transit St. died peacefully at the Hope and Health Center in Providence with her family by her side.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of Joyce Bergeron of Woonsocket and step father Michael Bergeron and the late Ralph Descy. And her adopted father, John Meneses of Bristol, RI.
April enjoyed Country music and going fishing. She was genuine to being herself and had a very laid back personality.
Besides her Mother and adopted father she is survived by her longtime partner, Mike Deslauriers of Woonsocket. Her 3 children Michela Sheldon, Trayvon Ford and Sylis Ford. 6 siblings, Jessica Jones, Crystal Jones, Casandra Lewis and Kea-Ana Bergeron all of Woonsocket. Jeffrey Medeira of Providence and Paul Meneses of Arizona. 2 uncles, Jeremy Jones and Albert Ball of Woonsocket.
She was also the sister of the late Nathan Lewis. She was also the granddaughter of her maternal grandparents, the late Frank and Emily Jones Jr.
April's funeral and burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 20, 2019
