1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Arlene F. (Chalfin) Jalette

Arlene F. (Chalfin) Jalette Obituary
PROVIDENCE - Arlene F. (Chalfin) Jalette, 74 of Woonsocket died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Fatima Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gerald Jalette. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Shore) Chalfin, who were the proprietors of the Sports Dugout in Woonsocket.

She was predeceased by her sister, Ruth (Chalfin) Kelman and brother-in-law Burt Kelman of Pawtucket.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly (Chalfin) Bertsch and brother-in-law John of Fernandina Beach, Florida; Nephews Michael Kelman of Providence, Jeffrey Kelman of Leesburg, VA, Jason Bertsch of Boston, MA. and Niece Jennifer (Bertsch) Dolce of Darien, CT.

Arlene was a loving and devoted wife to Gerald for 25 years and worked alongside him in Medway. They loved vacationing at Disney World several timesduring their marriage. Family members acknowledge with appreciation the devotion of the staffs of RI PACE and Darlington Memory Lane.

Funeral arrangements are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 1, 2020
