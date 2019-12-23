|
WOONSOCKET - Armand B. Houle 85, of St. Joseph St passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Claudette M. (Paulhus) Houle and the late Doris (Auger) Houle. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Armand and Irene (Bellerose) Houle.
Armand was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile AL and was a former Brother of the Sacred Heart. Armand was a Past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus #113. He taught Social Studies and Latin in Woonsocket Jr. High School for 28 years retiring in 1990.
Armand's life was one of service and he helped establish the OLQM parish council, was the chairman of the OLQM Carnival for 4 years, chairman of the parish bingo for 18 years, and was the Assistant Scout Master of Troop 2. He served on the Board of Trustees of the former Woonsocket Teachers Credit Union for many years and was an umpire for Bernon Little League for over 20 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Armand P. Houle of Attleboro, Normand G. Houle of Blackstone, Steven J. Houle of Bellingham, Christopher L. Houle of Hudson, MA, Scott E. Houle of Coventry, Elizabeth Frick of Uxbridge, Elaine M. Beaudoin of Cumberland, and Rebecca L. Pham of Northbridge, MA, twelve grandchildren, and three brothers; Roland Houle of Smithfield, Gerald Houle of Woonsocket, and George Houle of Wichita, KS. He was also the brother of the late Eugene and Richard Houle, and Anita McCutcheon.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Please visit: www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 24, 2019