NORTH SMITHFIELKD - Armand L. Lefebvre, 89, formerly of North Smithfield, passed away of COVID-19 on May 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Julien and Doretta (Peloquin) Lefebvre. He was the husband of the late Claire (Laliberte) Lefebvre and the late Marie (O'Neill) Custer.Armand was known as the Chicken Man. He was the owner of Birch Hill Poultry Farm in North Smithfield and worked in the poultry sales business up to his retirement at age 80. He was a devoted member and one of the founders of the Happy Wanderers. During his retirement, he loved working on restoring a very old one hundred foot stone wall at his daughter's home. He was a true admirer of nature, flowers, animals and birds. His motto in life was to take life one day at a time and keep moving forward. Armand was a proud 1948 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy and served in the Navy Reserves.He leaves behind his children, Daniel Lefebvre, Jeanne Lapierre and her husband Roger all of Lincoln, Priscilla MacPherson and her husband Bruce, Anne-Marie Girard and her husband Ron, all of North Smithfield, Elaine Waller and her husband George of East Providence, Laura Belisle and her husband Paul of Woonsocket, and Christine Joly and her husband Rene of Deltona, FL. He was Pepere to ten amazing grandchildren and nine sweet great grandchildren. He is also survived by three step daughters, Becky Townsend of Longmeadow, MA, Stacey Custer of Providence and Kerry Feather of Cumberland. He was predeceased by his son's, Peter and Luke Lefebvre and two brothers, Marcel Lefebvre of Seekonk, MA, and Paul Lefebvre of Irasburg, VT.Private funeral arrangement are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI 02895.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital in memory of his beloved son, Peter Lefebvre 1963 - 1981.