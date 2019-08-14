|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Armand P. Barry, 82, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on August 13, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband to the late Barbara (Huguenin) Barry. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Theodore & Mary Jane (Dubois) Barry.
Armand worked at Glas-Kraft Inc., in North Smithfield as a machinist. He retired from OneSource Facility Services, a company contracted by CVS Health in 2005. He enjoyed attending car shows with his companion Helen. He will be remembered for his love of animals.
He is survived by his daughters, Joanne Nau of Tacoma, WA, Renee Pelletier of North Smithfield and Jennifer Gagnon of Bellingham, MA, grandchildren, Jillian, Michael, Nicholas, Grace, Jacob, Jaclyn, Sean and Samantha; 6 great grandchildren and his companion Helen Sombaert.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Claire, Muriel, Noel, Lucielle and Theodore.
His funeral will be held Saturday at 10 AM from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, Church St. Slatersville. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 15, 2019