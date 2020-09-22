BURRILLVILLE - Arthur Entwistle III passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 70, in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Claire C. (Brousseau) Entwistle; a son, Arthur Entwistle IV, his wife Rebecca (Hiatt) Entwistle; a daughter Aimee Szczepan, her husband Michael J. Szczepan and two grandchildren: Michael Arthur Szczepan and Sydney Maureen Entwistle. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur II and Venus (Ondis) Entwistle. He also leaves behind his beloved siblings: Barbara Brousseau and her husband Edgar, Venus Urich Entwistle, Susan Bois and her husband Raymond, Ellen Eddy and her husband Robert, Stephen Entwistle, Andrea Tokuhira and her husband Eiji, Albert Entwistle, Mark Entwistle and Lenora Goodwin and her husband Mark, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Arthur was a Navy Vietnam War Veteran, who served on the destroyer USS Bausell and was active in the USS Bausell Association and a member of the American Legion Post 88 in Harrisville. Arthur had a passion for service and was an American Red Cross volunteer for many years. He was on the grounds in New York in the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy, providing support and provided relief to victims of hurricane Katrina, along with many other disasters. He also led out as Adventist Disaster Response Coordinator Of RI for many years.He worked as a custodian for the Burrillville School Department for 20 years and worked in construction with his family prior to that for many years. Arthur was a long time member of the Burrillville Seventh-Day Adventist Church.Arthur loved traveling, swimming in the ocean, spending time with grandchildren and large family gatherings. He always welcomed everyone into his home and treated them as family. He will be greatly missed by all.His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 10Am from St. Joseph's Church 183 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.The collation following services will be held at his home at 22 Maple Terrace, Pascoag, RI 02859. It will be an outside event due to COVID restrictions. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Burrillville Seventh-Day Adventist Church food pantry, P.O. Box 186, Mapleville, RI 02839.