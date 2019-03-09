WAKEFIELD - Gauthier, Arthur R., 82, died peacefully at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Providence, on March 7, 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Diane L. Gauthier. He was also the husband of the late Carol Ann Gauthier, who passed away in July 1991. He was the son of the late Eustache J. and Cecile (Fredette) Gauthier. He leaves behind a son, Gregory Gauthier, and his wife, Therese, of Seekonk, Mass.; a stepson Thomas Pichette and his wife, Lynne, of Lincoln; a daughter, Mary-Beth Anderson and her husband, Ronald, of Warwick. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Sarah Follensbee, Spencer Anderson, Rachel Anderson, Patricia Gauthier, Alexandria Pichette, and Zachary Pichette.



Arthur worked for Eastland Savings Bank for over 38 years, retiring as Executive Vice President. In his earlier days Arthur was a Sgt. 1st Class in the 118th Battalion of the Rhode Island National Guard. During most of his adult life Arthur was involved in the community. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Landmark Medical Center, treasurer of the R.I. Public Authority, a Paul Harris Fellow recipient with the Woonsocket Rotary Club, as well as serving on numerous other boards for his church and other non-profit entities. He also very much enjoyed being a member of the Turks Head club.



Arthur always enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Newport Rifle Club. Arthur and Diane traveled cross country several times as well as visiting places all over the world.



His funeral will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Arthur's name to the . Arthur would appreciate your kindness.



holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary