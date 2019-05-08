WOONSOCKET - August "Augie" Strickland, 70, of Vose St. died peacefully, Saturday, May 4, 2019 in RI Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Carol A. (Kendzierski) Strickland. August and Carol were married for 48 years.

Born in Groton, CT son of the late August R. and Sarah (Hunter) Strickland.

He worked as a Site Supervisor for Paramount Restaurant Supply for 40 years prior to retiring.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam from 1967-1968.

August was a lifetime member of the Wallum Lake Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the Thundermist Striper Club. He was also a member of the MBBA for over 30 years.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and enjoyed camping. He also loved to travel with Carol to Greece and were regular snowbirds in FL. His favorite hobby was building cannons in his workshop and reading the Garfield cartoon strip in the newspaper.

Besides his wife Carol he is survived by one son, Scott Strickland of N. Smithfield, RI and his companion Pamela DeSimone. One granddaughter, Samantha Strickland, who was his pride and joy, who he cherished and valued all the time they spent together.

He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Strickland of CA and his mother in law, Alice Kendzierski of Woonsocket. He was also the brother of the late David Strickland.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-6 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to August's granddaughter, Samantha Strickland education or college fund in his memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 9, 2019