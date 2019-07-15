|
|
WOONSOCKET - Barbara A. Johnson 81, of Saint Joseph St. passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. Born in Milford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Annie (Corbett) Vecchiolla. Barbara enjoyed doing word search puzzles and was an avid Red Sox fan.
She is survived by her children Barbara Tondreau, Andrew Howes, Lisa Sammour and Brandon Johnson all of Woonsocket, and Debrah Baptiste of Wareham MA, a brother Richard Vecchiolla of Upton MA, twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Angelo and David Vecchiolla, and Marie Beal.
Arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 16, 2019