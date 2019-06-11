WOONSOCKET - Barbara F. (Figuerido) Giguere, 93, of Woonsocket, passed into eternal life June 4, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Burrillville, RI. Born in Millville, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Sacco) Figuerido. She was the wife of the late Sylvio T. Giguere whom she married May 31, 1948.

Before she was married, Barbara lived in Millville, MA and was educated in the Millville and Blackstone schools. In her early years Barbara was an employee of US Rubber Company. She was a long-time communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs parish. Barbara was an original member of the ARC of Northern Rhode Island. She was a member of Special Olympics RI, serving on the Parent's Council. Syl and she traveled to many Special Olympics events around the country to support their son, Richard. She was also an auxiliary member of the USS Abner Read Survivors Association. The pair attended many USS Abner Read Survivors reunions across the country as well.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her favorite activities were attending the many school and athletic events to support her family through the years. Her family especially enjoyed her quiet sense of humor and love.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Garcia and her husband Gary of Harrisville, and her son, Richard Giguere of Cumberland; her grandchildren, Lori Bassett and her husband Robert, and Glen Garcia; her four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Abigail and Morgan Bassett, and Ave Evans-Garcia; as well as her siblings, Robert Figuerido of Hopedale, MA, Mary Langlois of Bellingham, MA and Dorothy Force of Hollywood, FL. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Jordan, William Figuerido, and Charles Figuerido. She is also survived by her large extended family.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, (formerly OLQM) 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, RI. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Friday from 5 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation 200 Centerville Rd Warwick, RI Suite #1 02886.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary