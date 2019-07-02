WOONSOCKET - Barbara M. Brien 85, of Mill St. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 1, 2019 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Centre. She was

the wife of Roger Brien. Born in

Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Fournier) Callahan.

Barbara was a bookkeeper at Barmakian Jewelers for 12 years. In her spare time she enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Fortier of Woonsocket, two sons, Stephen Joseph Brien of Woonsocket, and Bruce Alan Brien of Smithfield, a brother Leo Callahan Jr. of Berwick, ME, a sister Lorraine Chartier of Woonsocket and four grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon, Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: , Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701-9376.

