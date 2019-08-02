|
WESTERLY - Barbara Ruth (Bardell) Mulligan, 96, of Westerly, died August 1, 2019 in Apple Rehab Clipper Home, Westerly. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Mulligan whom she married on December 15, 1944 in the Old Mission Church of San Luis Obispo, CA. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Irene (Pryhoda) Bardell.
Barbara spent her childhood growing up in Blackstone, MA and moved to Woonsocket where she spent most of her adult life. In 2011, she moved to Westerly to live with her son, Richard and, in her later years, resided at the Clipper Home in Westerly. Barbara worked for the Woonsocket Education Department as a Special Ed. Bus Aide, as well as a Teachers Aide.
Some people would refer to Barbara as a beach bum! She was known for her great tan and could be found with family on Saturdays and Sundays in the summer soaking up the sun on the lovely Rhode Island beaches. Weekapaug was one of her favorites. Barbara loved animals, but had a special place in her heart for her two cats, Jessie and Tigger. Barbara never lost her sense of humor and will always be remembered for her wonderful laugh.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Heather Mulligan - Gonzalez of San Mateo, CA; son - in - law, Dennis Browchuk of Woonsocket; sister, Dorothy DeThomas and her husband Joseph of Woonsocket; as well as several nieces, nephews, great - nieces and great-nephews. Besides her husband Richard W., she was preceded in death by her children, Eileen (Mulligan) Browchuk and Richard M. Mulligan.
Her funeral will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, beginning with visitation at 8:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI, 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 3, 2019