Beatrice B. Poisson
WOONSOCKET - Beatrice B. Poisson, 101, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Marcel Poisson. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Theodelaine (Potvin) Cardin. Beatrice was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and playing cards.

She is survived by a daughter Anne-Marie Cournoyer of Woonsocket, a sister Anna Goulet of Bellingham, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Jeannine Detonnecourt and two sisters Alice Riendeau and Elaine Dery.

A private burial will be held in St. James Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
