BLACKSTONE - Beatrice D. (Parenteau) Widor, 97, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Briarcliffe Manor Nursing Home, Johnston, RI. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of the late Matthew S. Widor. Born on October 20, 1922 in Woonsocket, RI the daughter of the late Cyrille and Rosana (Henault) Parenteau. She was the loving mother of Yvonne Gendron of CT and the late Anthony Widor and his late wife, Helen of RI. She was the grandmother of Mark Gendron and his wife, Christina of CT and the late Shayne Gendron and Great-grandmother of Mark Gendron Jr. of CT, Matthew Gendron of CT and Ian Gendron of MI. She was the sister of the late Edgar Gosselin, Lillian Gosselin and Cecile Frisk.
Mrs. Widor was a resident of Blackstone for 65 years formerly of Woonsocket and worked as an inspector in area textile mills. She was a member of the Berard Desjarlais Post #88, St. Joseph's Senior Citizens, St. Louis Senior Citizens and then as communicant of St. Theresa Church, Blackstone. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 29, 2019