Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Widor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice D. (Parenteau) Widor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice D. (Parenteau) Widor Obituary
BLACKSTONE - Beatrice D. (Parenteau) Widor, 97, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Briarcliffe Manor Nursing Home, Johnston, RI. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of the late Matthew S. Widor. Born on October 20, 1922 in Woonsocket, RI the daughter of the late Cyrille and Rosana (Henault) Parenteau. She was the loving mother of Yvonne Gendron of CT and the late Anthony Widor and his late wife, Helen of RI. She was the grandmother of Mark Gendron and his wife, Christina of CT and the late Shayne Gendron and Great-grandmother of Mark Gendron Jr. of CT, Matthew Gendron of CT and Ian Gendron of MI. She was the sister of the late Edgar Gosselin, Lillian Gosselin and Cecile Frisk.
Mrs. Widor was a resident of Blackstone for 65 years formerly of Woonsocket and worked as an inspector in area textile mills. She was a member of the Berard Desjarlais Post #88, St. Joseph's Senior Citizens, St. Louis Senior Citizens and then as communicant of St. Theresa Church, Blackstone. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.
To sign gust book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now