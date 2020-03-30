|
|
BLACKSTONE - Beatrice M. (Caya) Parent, 93, of Blackstone, MA, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Blackstone, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Edna (Grenon) Caya.
Beatrice worked as a seamstress for many area companies in Woonsocket. She served as a Girl Scout Leader, delivered Meals on Wheels in Blackstone, volunteered at the former Woonsocket Hospital, made ground mats for the homeless, and afghans for Hasbro Children's Hospital.
She leaves her daughters, Nancy Aubin and her husband, David, of Woonsocket and Marilyn Finnegan, and her husband, Denis, of Colchester, CT; her sister, Terry David of Jupiter, FL; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Ralph Parent; her brother, Arthur Caya; and two sisters, Rita Rainville and Cecil Desmarais.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tri Valley, Attn: Meals On Wheels, Blackstone, 10 Mill Street, Dudley, MA 01571.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 29, 2020