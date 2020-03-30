Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Parent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice M. (Caya) Parent


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice M. (Caya) Parent Obituary
BLACKSTONE - Beatrice M. (Caya) Parent, 93, of Blackstone, MA, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Blackstone, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Edna (Grenon) Caya.

Beatrice worked as a seamstress for many area companies in Woonsocket. She served as a Girl Scout Leader, delivered Meals on Wheels in Blackstone, volunteered at the former Woonsocket Hospital, made ground mats for the homeless, and afghans for Hasbro Children's Hospital.

She leaves her daughters, Nancy Aubin and her husband, David, of Woonsocket and Marilyn Finnegan, and her husband, Denis, of Colchester, CT; her sister, Terry David of Jupiter, FL; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Ralph Parent; her brother, Arthur Caya; and two sisters, Rita Rainville and Cecil Desmarais.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tri Valley, Attn: Meals On Wheels, Blackstone, 10 Mill Street, Dudley, MA 01571.

www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -