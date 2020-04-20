Home

Belquiza Carvalho Hammond


1933 - 2020
Belquiza Carvalho Hammond Obituary


WOONSOCKET - Belquiza Carvalho Hammond died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. She was 86 years old at the time of her death.

Belquiza was born in Campos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 11, 1933 to Antonio and Maria Silva, and was one of their four children. She moved to the U.S. in 1989. Belquiza leaves a sister, Clea Carvalho Oliveira and a brother, Ailto Carvalho Silva, both of Brazil; a daughter, Guraciara Silfen of Nashville, TN, a son, Francisco Pompeu and his wife Diana of Franklin, MA; son Rovani Pompeu-Ferreira and his wife Karla of Woonsocket, RI; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hammond, brother Antonio Silva, and great-granddaughter Isabella Pompeu.

Services are private and under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home.

Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 21, 2020
