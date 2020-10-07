1/1
Bernadette Y. Roy
BELLINGHAM - Bernadette Y. Roy, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, R.I. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland A. Roy. Born May 16, 1925 in Woonsocket, the daughter of the late Argemire and Aldea (Paul) Bastien. She is survived by two sons, Leo R. Roy of Monroe, Georgia and Roland F. Roy of Burrillville, RI; one daughter Janice A. Denomme of Burrillville RI. She was also the mother of the late Robert N. Roy and Pauline T. Patenaude. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A resident of Bellingham, MA most of her married life, she worked in the shoe dept. at McCarthy's and Rathbun Outlet for many years. She was a member of Saint Anne's Society at Assumption Church and St Blaise Church. She loved to play bingo and word search puzzles. She also loved to yodel to music.

A private service will be held. Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. All donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org

To sign a guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
