Bertrand P. Duguay

NEWPORT - Bertrand P. Duguay, 67, of Newport, Rhode Island, unexpectedly passed away on April 20, 2020, at Newport Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family and friends of Bertrand are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Bertrand-Duguay
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 25, 2020
