MANVILLE - Bertrand R. Duval, 84, of Manville and formerly of Woonsocket, died September 12, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield. He was the husband of Irene (Plante) Duval whom he married on November 26, 1959. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Napoleon and Helen (Arel) Duval.
Mr. Duval was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a plumber for the Woonsocket School Department for sixteen years, retiring in 1995, and previously worked for the former Roland Plumbing and Heating in Woonsocket. He was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville, a member of the VFW Post 11519, Woonsocket and the AMVETS Post 7, Woonsocket. He was an active volunteer for several local veterans groups.
Besides his wife Irene, he is survived by his son, Donald Duval and his wife Amy of Manville, and his two grandchildren, Jonathan Duval and Emily Duval. He was father of the late Debra Duval, and brother of the late Donatien Duval, Roger Duval, Lucille Gaudette, Simone Harrison, and Yolande Provost.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004, Warwick, RI 02886. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 14, 2019