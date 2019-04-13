WOONSOCKET - Blanche M. LeDuc, 92, of Woonsocket died Thursday at The Friendly Home. She was the loving wife of the late Omer A. LeDuc, who passed away in 1991.



Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Rudolphe and Blanche (Menard) Giroux. She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life and also lived in Uxbridge for several years.



In her earlier years Blanche worked at U.S. Rubber and Finklestiens. She also worked at Talcords and Royals Robes as a seamstress for many years before retiring. Along with her husband, Omer, she was a member of the AMVETS Post 7 and enjoyed tending to her plants.



Blanche will be remembered as an outgoing and friendly lady. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family and her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is survived by a son, Henri J. LeDuc, and two daughters, Muriel Dufresne and Christine Curran, all of Woonsocket. She was the grandmother of Anna Smith, Joseph Dufresne, Jennifer Walters and Jessica Dufresne and is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.



Her funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.



Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 14, 2019