BURRILLVILLE - BROTHER CYRILLE GUILBAULT, a religious Brother of the Sacred Heart, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Antoine's Nursing Home in North Smithfield, RI. He was 96 years old.Born in St. Majoric, PQ, Canada, Brother Cyrille joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in Harrisville, RI, in 1964, pronouncing first vows in 1965 and final vows in 1968. After obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT, Brother Cyrille taught religion, French, math, and business courses in schools of the Brothers: Sacred Heart School, Andover, MA; St. Dominic's HS, Lewiston, Maine; Mt. St. Johns, Deep River, CT; Christ the King School, Burlington, VT; Mt. St. Charles Academy, Woonsocket, RI; St. Columba's College, St. Albans (England); and he served as a summer camp counselor at the Brothers' summer program, Camp Boute-en-Train, PQ. and Camp St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Retiring from the classroom in 1994, Brother Cyrille continued to volunteer in schools of the New England Province and to enjoy his hobby of woodworking. He moved to St. Antoine's Nursing Home in 2019. Previous to his 55 years of service as a Brother of the Sacred Heart, Brother Cyrille celebrated 25 years of service as a Brother of Charity in Canada and the United States. It was in the United States that he became acquainted with the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.He is survived by his sister, Therese Boullion, Iberville, PQ; a niece, Jocelyne Lamothe, St. Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC; and a host of other nieces and nephews.Due to the Coronavirus quarantine, a public funeral Mass is postponed until a later date. Burial in the Brothers' cemetery in Harrisville, RI, was private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Oakland.