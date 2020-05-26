PASCOAG - Brother Paul MacDonald, a religious Brother of the Sacred Heart, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Overlook Nursing Home in Pascoag, R.I. He was 92 years of age. Born Raymond Arthur Macdonald in Northampton, MA, Brother Paul was the son of the late Rolland Joseph MacDonald and Yvonne Alice Lupien. He entered the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in 1943, professed his first vows in 1946 in Granby PQ, Canada, and final vows in 1952 at Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI. After graduating from high school in Rhode Island, Brother Paul earned degrees from Montreal University (Granby), St. Michael's in Vermont; RI School of Design in Providence, RI, (Architecture); and Johnson and Wales University, (Culinary) also in Providence, RI. From 1946 to 1977, Brother Paul served in the schools of the Brothers: Sacred Heart School, Andover, MA; St. Louis School, Nashua, NH; Cor Jesu Terrace, Harrisville, RI; Sacred Heart School, Sharon, MA; Mount Saint Charles Academy, Woonsocket, RI, as teacher, primarily in art, design, and architecture.Upon retirement from teaching in 1977, Brother Paul continued to volunteer at the Provincial House in Pascoag as chef, maintenance volunteer, ceramic master. His volunteering continued in a variety of local civic organizations, receiving awards at Bayberry Nursing Home for volunteering (1989) and 1st prize / Best costume in the Chepachet, RI, July 4th parade in 1992. From 1992-2003, Brother Paul participated in ten consecutive July 4th parades winning best costume/ best original costume, and many other prizes as well. He entertained many a brothers birthday party dressed in a costume made especially for the occasion. Students from the local elementary school were surprised to see Santa, courtesy of Brother Paul, several mornings in December on their way to school.Brother Paul is survived by siblings Lionel MacDonald (Elizabeth), South Windsor, CT, and Jean MacDonald (Sandra) The Villages, FL. He is preceded in death by his brother Philip MacDonald (Helen), Inverness, FL.Due to the Coronavirus quarantine, a public funeral is postponed until a later date. Burial in the Brothers Cemetery in Harrisville was private. Brown Funeral Home in Oakland is in charge of services. Donations may be made in Brother Pau's memory to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, 4600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA, 70122.