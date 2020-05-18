HARRISVILLE - Brother Willie Morin, a Brother of the Sacred Heart, died peacefully on May 15, 2020, 11 PM at St. Antoine's Nursing Home in North Smithfield, RI. He was 74 years of age.Born in Biddeford, ME, Brother Willie joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in 1959, made first vows in 1963 and final vows in 1969. Professionally, Brother Willie was a teacher of English and Religion and a campus minister in several schools: Sacred Heart School, Andover MA; Mount Saint Charles, Woonsocket, RI; and St. Dominic High School, Lewiston, ME. Additionally, Brother assumed the roles of Assistant Vocation Director, Developmental Director and Volunteer Service Coordinator of the New England Province. He also served as religious superior for several Brothers' local communities. In 1992, Brother Willie was selected as the Executive Secretary of the National Association of Religious Brothers (NARB) and held this position until 1995 when he returned to school ministry.Due to health reasons, Brother Willie retired in the early 2000s, yet he continued to be of service to his religious community as Provincial Secretary/ Personal Assistant, Medical Benefits Coordinator, and community bookkeeper.He is survived by his siblings: Patricia Pelletier (George), Nancy Waterman (Carl), Linda Morin, Dorothy Marchant (Phillip), Richard Morin, and Michael Morin (Sandra), and a host of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Jacqueline Grant (Maurice).A public memorial Mass will be conducted once the Coronavirus quarantine is lifted. Burial was private in the Brothers' Cemetery in Harrisville, RI.Brown Funeral Home of Oakland, RI is in charge of services. Donations in memory of Brother Willie can be made to Brothers of the Sacred Heart, 4600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122.