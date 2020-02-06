|
WOONSOCKET - Bruce M. Chamberland 65, of Dike St. died Monday, February 3, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the loving husband of Joann (Gosselin) Chamberland. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Ernest and Dolores (Persico) Chamberland.
Bruce was a manager for Jan Companies for twenty years before retiring four years ago. He had previously worked for Electric Boat for sixteen years. Bruce was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved taking cruises and spending time with his family especially his grandson Connor.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons Christopher R. Chamberland of North Smithfield, and Jeremy A. Chamberland of Woonsocket, a step-son Joshua Dumas of Woonsocket, three brothers Matthew Chamberland of NE, Ernest Chamberland of MA, and James Chamberland of Smithfield, and a grandson Connor J. Chamberland.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers donations to 's Student of The Year Campaign at events.ll.org/ neri/newportsoy20/mchamberla in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 7, 2020