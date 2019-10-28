|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Bruce W. Shaw, 58, of Great Road, died October 25, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Kim-Marie (Bonin) Shaw. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Wallace and Lois (Wade) Shaw.
Mr. Shaw owned K & B Lawn Care Service for twelve years. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fresh and saltwater fishing and above all else, loved spending time with his family, which included karate lessons with his grandson Devin.
Along with his wife Kim, he is survived by his stepson, Keith Moylan of Woonsocket; his brother, Richard Shaw of Pascoag; his sister, Deborah Shaw of West Warwick; and three grandchildren, Cassidi, Devin and Jaxon Moylan. He was the brother of the late James and Thomas Shaw.
His funeral will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 with a service at 11 AM in St. John's Episcopal Church, 49 Central St., Millville, MA. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday from 5 - 8 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 29, 2019