WOONSOCKET - C. Madeleine (Champagne) Laflamme, 103, died September 2, 2019 in the St. Antoine Residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edmond F. Laflamme. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Ovila and Edwina (Girard) Champagne.
Madeleine's career as a retail buyer and salesperson started at the former Girard Department Store, she also worked at the former Kornstein's of Woonsocket, Cherry & Webb, New Bedford, and Small World in Slatersville until the time of her retirement in1979. She was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church, she was a former member of the Woonsocket Jaycee's, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She had been active in the Christian Family Movement at Holy Family Church.
She is survived by two sons, Marcel Laflamme of Cumberland; Philip Laflamme of Manville; two daughters, Monique Clawson of Austin, TX; Andree Hernandez of Woonsocket with whom she lived, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Besides her husband, Edmond, she was preceded in death by her children, Denise Lamoureux and Paul Laflamme, two brothers, Girard and Roger Champagne and her sister, Benjamine Lajoie.
Her funeral will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 with visitation from 9 - 10:30 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. With a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN, 38101 or the charity of ones choice.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 6, 2019