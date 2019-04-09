WOONSOCKET - Camille R. "Cam" Guilbert, 85, of Woonsocket died Sunday April 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Helen D. (Rypysc) Guilbert. They were married on September 29, 1956.

Born in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Edgar and Flore (Gibeau) Guilbert. He was a lifelong resident of the city and a graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy Class of 1950.

Mr. Guilbet worked at the Whitins Machine Works as a plant manager for many years and was later employed at TACO Industries Inc. as a production supervisor before retiring in 1999.

Cam was a longtime active communicant of Precious Blood Parish. He was a volunteer for many parish activities including head prep chef at Bingo, helping with the flea market and serving as an usher. He was a member of the Woonsocket Knights of Columbus Council #113 and was a blood donor for many years. Cam enjoyed the outdoors by way of gardening, fishing and camping. Some of the best memories are of sharing his favorite vacation spot with extended family and friends at his summer refuge in Wells, Maine.

Cams true legacy is his love for his family. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. A kind and quiet gentleman, Cam was a true friend to all who knew him and his smile could instantly brighten up anyones day.

In addition to his wife of 62 years his is survived by three sons Edmond Eddie Guilbert (Jeanne) of Glendale, Christopher Chris Guilbert (Kelly) of Woonsocket and John Guilbert (Kerri Emidy) of Scituate and three daughters Judith Judy Gravel (Ronald) and Therese Terry Berard (Michael) all of Woonsocket and Patricia Patty Christiansen (Steven) of Tennessee. He was the brother of Doris Barthelemy, Adrienne Johnson and Germaine Lefebvre and the late Paul Guilbert, Alice Bissonnette and Henriette Beaulieu. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.

His funeral will be Saturday at 9:00 am from the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Parish c/o Parish Office 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket, RI. 02895.

