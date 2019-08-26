|
BURRILLVILLE - Camille Y. Menard, 93, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on August 25, 2019, at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield.
She was the loving wife of 72 years of the late Joseph "Archie" Menard. Born in Burrillville, she was the daughter of the late Leo & Eva (Herard) Lee.
Camillle worked as a teachers aide with Head Start and previously worked for the Waltz Printing Co. She was a life long Burrillville resident.
She is survived by her children, Dennis, Douglas, Nancy, Janice, Pamela, Joanne, Lorie, Patti, Lisa and Sandra Menard, 26 grandchildren. 29 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, siblings, Elaine Latendresse, Gloria White, Carolyn Menard, Miriam Misiaszek and Robert Lee.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marguerite Tempest, Leo and Francis Lee.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, Victory Hwy., Mapleville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass from 9 AM until 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. www.brownfuneralhomes.com
