WOONSOCKET - Candice Lee DeStefani 34, of Woonsocket, passed away on December 11, 2019.
Born in Milford, MA, she was the daughter of Russell and Veda (Benson) DeStefani. Candice was a waitress and bartender for Outback Steak House in Bellingham. She also worked part-time for DoorDash. Candice was a member of the We're Phuckree Van Club. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and attended CCRI.
Besides her parents she leaves her fiancé Sherron "Ron" Harris and her beloved son, Major Roosevelt Harris of Woonsocket, and two stepdaughters Ahriana Kiana and Gianna.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a prayer service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Slatersville. Visiting hours will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to a in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 17, 2019