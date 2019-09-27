|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Carol A. (Broughey) Fafard, 71, of North Smithfield, died September 22, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Fafard, Sr., whom she married January 29, 1966. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Corinne (Pierce) Broughey.
She worked as a CNA for Mt. St. Rita in Cumberland.
She is survived by her three children, Stephen Fafard, Jr. of Pascoag, John Fafard of Goffstown, NH, and JoAnn Fafard of Greenville; two brothers, Michael Broughey of Taunton, MA and David Broughey of Woonsocket; one sister, Kathleen Savaria of Warwick.
Private funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 28, 2019