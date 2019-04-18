|
WOONSOCKET - Carol A. (Lariviere) Kane 60, of Privilege St, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 at home. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Jean-Paul and Leona (Dumas) Lariviere.
She was a chef and manager/operator of Paul's Family Restaurant for many years, and the owner and operator of The Family Scoop. Carol loved the ocean and especially enjoyed spending time at Misquamicut Beach.
She is survived by two brothers: Ronald Lariviere and his wife Marianne of Seekonk, MA, Mark Lariviere and his wife Cathy of NY, NY, one sister, Diane Marchetti and her husband Al of Cranston, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Paula Farrell.
Services are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 19, 2019