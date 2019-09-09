|
|
WOONSOCKET - Carol Ann Casey, 58, passed away after a long battle with cancer, Thursday the 1st of August at Miriam Hospital in Providence.
Carol, born June 20, 1961, was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, daughter of the late Leo W. and Mary E. (Cote) Casey. Carol was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, animal lover, and a fierce advocate for cancer research and treatment. She was an active community volunteer, serving in soup kitchens and church fund raising events.
She is survived by her brother William (Patricia) Casey, sister Patricia (Camille) Brousseau, both of Woonsocket, and sister Deborah (James) Hadley of Blackstone, MA, nephews, nieces, and their children. She is also survived by her beloved pets, Briscoe, Mr. Benson, Mariska, and Half-Pint.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity in Carol's memory.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 10, 2019