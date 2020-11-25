PAWTUCKET - Carol Ann O'Brien (Roberge), 79, of Grand Avenue, Pawtucket died Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the wife of late Martin H. O'Brien Jr.
Mrs. O'Brien was born in 1940, the daughter of late Maurice and Tina Roberge. She had a long and very rewarding career as a hairdresser in Pawtucket. Her clients and became lifelong friends. Carol loved sitting in her living room and watching all the birds come to her feeders.
Carol leaves her children Elizabeth Beaulieu and her husband Scott of Virginia, Lynda Mattera and her husband Anthony of Pawtucket, and Marty O'Brien of California. She is survived by her brothers Donald Roberge of Warwick, and Kenneth Roberge of Seekonk, and sister Beth Roberge of Pawtucket. Carol was loved by her grandchildren Andy Beaulieu, Scott Beaulieu, Erin Mahaffey, David Mattera, and Patrick Mattera. She will be greatly missed by her six great grandchildren: Ellie, Olivia, Ariana, Eli, Emma, and James.
In the last months of her life, Carol enjoyed the benefits of the Meals on Wheels program. It enhanced her day by providing a well-balanced meal delivered by a friendly & familiar face each day.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's memory to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island via https://www.rimeals.org/get-involved/donate
or by mailing a check to 70 Bath Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02908.