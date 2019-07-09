|
WOONSOCKET - Carol Langlois 67, of Mendon Rd. passed away July 2, 2019. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Leo and Irene (Turcotte) Krajewski. Carol was a CNA at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for nineteen year. She loved the beaches in South County and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Langlois of Woonsocket, three sisters, Sharon Gibbs, Lisa Brouillard, and Cheryl Dunton all of FL, her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ethan Langlois and great-grandchild Hailey.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are Private. In lieu of flowers donations to , Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701-9376 in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 10, 2019