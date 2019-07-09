Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Langlois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol (Krajewski) Langlois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol (Krajewski) Langlois Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Carol Langlois 67, of Mendon Rd. passed away July 2, 2019. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Leo and Irene (Turcotte) Krajewski. Carol was a CNA at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for nineteen year. She loved the beaches in South County and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Langlois of Woonsocket, three sisters, Sharon Gibbs, Lisa Brouillard, and Cheryl Dunton all of FL, her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ethan Langlois and great-grandchild Hailey.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are Private. In lieu of flowers donations to , Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701-9376 in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now