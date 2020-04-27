|
|
WOONSOCKET - Carol M. Durand, 64, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Theresa (Beaudoin) Clark and sister of the late Shirley R. Boutiette.
She is survived by her brother, Arthur Clark and his wife Patricia.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, R.I. 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 28, 2020