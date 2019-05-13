BLACKSTONE - Carole Ann Altemus, 65, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Blair Altemus for 44 wonderful years. She was a wonderful mother to two children Blair Altemus Jr. and his wife, Erin of Fairfax, VT and her daughter Rae Cournoyer and her husband, Eric of Douglas, MA. Her proudest title she carried was Gram. She was an amazing Gram to her two cherished grandsons Jonathan and Luke.

She enjoyed cruising in the vet with her husband and taking cruises to the Caribbean. She also enjoyed cooking holiday meals with her daughter having drinks and laughs.

She was a legal secretary for Richard Ackerman Law for many years.

Carole is also survived by three sisters Geraldine, Kathy and Eva and her brother John. Also many nieces and nephews.

God gained an angel.

Visiting hours are on Friday, May 17th from 4PM to 7PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Carole Ann Altemus to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or www.stjude.org would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 14, 2019