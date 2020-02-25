|
|
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL - Carolyn Ann "Crazy Carol" (Calascibetta) Perron, 77 passed away on Wednesday February 19th, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, Florida. She was the loving wife of Richard Perron. Born and raised in Woonsocket, RI. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Calascibetta.
In addition to her husband of nearly 26 years, Carol is survived by her two sons, Michael Guertin and his wife Catherine of Cumberland, RI, Gregory Guertin and his wife Kimberly of Burrillville, RI and her daughter Kerry Tortolani and her husband Louis of Cape Coral, Florida.
She was the sister of Josina Howard - Eberhart and the late Joseph "Sonny" Calascibetta. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was always so full of life and was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends.
There will be a service in celebration of Carol's life at a later date of which family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2020