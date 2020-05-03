Carolyn Anne (Levesque) Farnum
1929 - 2020
GLOCESTER - Carolyn Anne (Levesque) Farnum, 90, passed peacefully at home in the company of her family. Born December 10, 1929 in North Providence, RI to Alfred and Elsie (Selley) Levesque. Loved by her husband William E. Farnum, sister Elizabeth J. (Levesque) Farnum and brother, the late Richard W. Levesque, 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and the spouses of all.

Carolyn enjoyed a wonderful life full of family and love. In 1951 she met her Marine, Bill, and after he returned from the Korean War, she wrangled him into a 69-year marriage. She realized her childhood dream of becoming a registered nurse and working at Fatima Hospital before owning her own infant home for children with developmental needs. She then went on to a new career as an Audiologist for the State of RI testing thousands of school childrens hearing yearly. Carolyn also loved singing in the Chepachet Union Church choir. She collected lifelong friends from all these endeavors and enjoyed gathering with them often. She was truly a wonderful, warm Mom, Granny, Wife, Sister, Aunt and Friend who had a love for life, travel and adventure. Carolyn leaves this earth a better place than she found it.

Her Funeral and Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Chepachet Union Church will be appreciated.

For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 3 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Burial
