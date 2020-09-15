BURRILLVILLE - Carolyn C. "Butchie" (Lee) Menard, 79, passed away at home in Harrisville surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 12, 2020.She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Menard, whom she was married to for 60 years. Born in Oakland, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Eva (Herard) Lee.Carolyn worked for the Burrillville School lunch program for many years. She was an avid baker, enjoyed a good game of pitch, vacationing with her family and crocheting blankets for family and friends.She is survived by her children: daughters: Cathy Brien and her husband Thomas of Woonsocket, Robin Menard and Christopher Mazza of San Francisco, CA, Brenda Menard of Woonsocket and son Robert Menard and his wife Michelle of Pascoag; four grandchildren: Kelsey Hopkins, Tyler Brien, Haley Menard and Cameron Menard and three great grandchildren: Grant Brien and Owen and Landon Hopkins; a brother, Robert Lee of Oakland and three sisters: Elaine Latendresse, Gloria White and Miriam Misiaszek, all of Harrisville. She was the sister of the late Leo and Francis Lee, Marguerite Tempest and Camille Menard.Family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville. Inurnment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Main St., Pascoag. Due to COVID precautions, there will not be a collation after the Inurnment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville, RI 02839.