WOONSOCKET - Catherine A. (Goulet) Levesque, 99, passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019 at Cortland Place in Greenville. She was born on July 31st, 1920 in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Hercule and Catherine (Taylor) Goulet.
She was married to the late Rene Joseph Levesque, who was the Deputy Fire Chief in Woonsocket, RI until passing on October 22, 1969. Catherine resided in Woonsocket, RI for many years before moving to Slatersville in her later years. She was recently a resident of Cortland Place in Greenville, RI. The family would like to thank Cortland Place and extend a special thank you to Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care for the exceptional care they dedicated to Catherine.
Catherine (Kay) spent her life dedicated to her family. She is survived by her daughter Linda Lauzon (Paul) of Woonsocket, RI. Her sons Rene J. Levesque (Carmen) of Peekskill, NY; Richard Levesque (Catherine) of Charleston, SC; Thomas Levesque (Susie) of Cumberland RI and Brian Levesque of Charlestown, RI. Catherine is also survived by her ten grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren who she was so very proud of and leaves behind many beautiful memories.
Her funeral will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8 Daniels St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Rd. Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Thursday from 5 - 7 PM in the funeral home. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 16, 2019