WOONSOCKET - Catherine M. (Bates) Flynn 54, of Cumberland Hill Rd. passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Fall River, MA., daughter of the late James F. And Delores (Therrien) Bates.Cathy worked as a waitress for Chelo's Restaurant in Woonsocket for several years.She enjoyed drawing, taking trips to the beach especially to Beavertail in Jamestown and also spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.She is survived by her two daughters, Casey Flynn and Caitlin Cassidy both of Woonsocket, RI. Three sisters, Dawne Bates, Theresa Bates and Randi Bates all of Woonsocket, RI. Five grandchildren, Andre, Jonathan, Lindsay, Cali, and Lucas.She was also the sister of the late Donna Bates and Laurie Priest.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a time to be announced.The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 are in charge of the arrangements.