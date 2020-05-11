Catherine M. (Bates) Flynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Catherine M. (Bates) Flynn 54, of Cumberland Hill Rd. passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Fall River, MA., daughter of the late James F. And Delores (Therrien) Bates.

Cathy worked as a waitress for Chelo's Restaurant in Woonsocket for several years.

She enjoyed drawing, taking trips to the beach especially to Beavertail in Jamestown and also spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Casey Flynn and Caitlin Cassidy both of Woonsocket, RI. Three sisters, Dawne Bates, Theresa Bates and Randi Bates all of Woonsocket, RI. Five grandchildren, Andre, Jonathan, Lindsay, Cali, and Lucas.

She was also the sister of the late Donna Bates and Laurie Priest.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a time to be announced.

The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 are in charge of the arrangements.
sdipardomcfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 11 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved