WOONSOCKET - Cecile E. Charpentier 87, formerly of Clinton St. died April 24, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. Born in
Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Jean Louis and Emilianna (Desrochers) Charpentier.
Cecile was a picker for the Mark Stevens Corporation for nine years before retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Kennedy Manor Club and the Golden Hearts Club.
Cecile is survived by her niece Rita St. Pierre and her husband Wayne of Harrisville and two grand nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Therese Boucher.
A private burial will be held in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. To send condolences please visit www.fournierandfournier.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 29, 2020