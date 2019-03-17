PAWTUCKET - Cecile G. Soucy, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Aldege Soucy. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Laura (Lamontagne) Foisy.

Cecile was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending that time with a variety of friends both in Rhode Island and Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Cecile was the devoted mother of Brian Soucy and Denise Webster and loving grandmother of James Aubin and Daryl Aubin. She also leaves her brother, Maurice Foisy, and was the beloved aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roland, Armand, Arthur, and Ernest Foisy.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Monday from 4-7PM in the funeral home.

