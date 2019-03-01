BELLINGHAM - Cecile M. (Lariviere) Usenia, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Genesis Milford Center with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Alexander Usenia. Born in Pawtucket, RI on February 10, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Hector and Rose (Coutu) Lariviere. She is the loving mother of Donna Kretsch and her husband, Kristofer of Newburyport, MA, Michael Usenia and his wife, Wanda of Bedford, NH, John Usenia and his wife, Glenna of Lynn, MA, Debra Basile and her husband, Paul of Hope Valley, RI, Peter Usenia and his wife, Michelle of Uxbridge, MA, and Diane Nelson and her husband, Roger of Bellingham, MA. She leaves her cherished 10 grandchild- ren Matthew Usenia, Kristofer Kretsch and his wife, Lisa, Joseph Usenia, Eric Kretsch and his wife, Catherine, Jonah Delasanta, Jillian Delasanta, Sonia Sonny Nelson, Rose Nelson, Jake Usenia, and Caroline Usenia and the late Patrick Singleton and Jessica Kretsch. She leaves many nieces and nephews who were all very special to her. She is the sister of the late Richard Lariviere, Rita Grylls and Charlotte Brunelle.

She was a resident of Bellingham since 1968 formerly of Ray Avenue. Cecile enjoyed working at Burger King in Milford for many years. She was a member of the Bellingham Women of Today and a communicant of St. Brendan Church.

She enjoyed reading, making puzzles and loved the Red Sox and Patriots. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Cecile's funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:00AM from Cartier's Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Brendan Church, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary