CUMBERLAND - Cecile R. Gilbert-Conati, 103, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mt. St. Rita's Health Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Henry Gilbert.

Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Clerinda (Arel) Nolette.

She had been employed in various positions at the former Ann & Hope Stores for many years. She also trained as a certified nurses aide.

Her survivors include her son David and his wife Diane Gilbert of Maine; daughters Eva and her husband Carl Zoubra of Cumberland, Therese and her husband Robert Cournoyer of Cumberland, and Karen Lewis and her late husband Michael W. Lewis of Cumberland; her sisters Eva Deconti of N. Kingstown and Pauline Lambert of Woonsocket; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the grandmother of the late Robert Gervais and the sister of the late Rene Nolette, Albert Nolette, Rosilda Robert, Maria Blanchette and Therese Mitchell.

A Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Calling hours are on Thursday from 4-7 pm at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecile's memory to Mt. St. Rita's Health Ctr. Activity Dept./Entertainment, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 would be appreciated.

