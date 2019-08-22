|
WOONSOCKET - Celeste C. (Jalette) Gallotello 60, of Talcott St, passed away Monday, August 19, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Arthur J. Gallotello Jr.
Celeste was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of Celeste M. (Harpin) Jalette of Berryville, VA and the late Raymond Jalette. She worked for CVS Health for over twenty years, retiring in 2016. Celeste was a very loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, drawing, painting and playing the piano. Her greatest joy however was caring for her family. In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her son Anthony Gallotello and his fiancée Meagan Lemantia of Cumberland, and her three siblings: Raymond Jalette and his wife Jennifer of Rocky Mount, NC, Constance Guevremont and her husband Marc of Berryville, VA, and Michelle Jalette of Woonsocket.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5-7 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 23, 2019