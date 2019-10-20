|
|
BERRYVILLE, Va. - Celeste Mary Anne Jalette, 82, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away Oct. 17, 2019 at her home in Berryville, Virginia.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Armand and Cecile (Chauvin) Harpin. She was an insurance underwriter for several area insurance companies for many years. Celeste was a member of the Quota Club for ten years. She was a volunteer at the Stadium Theatre, and a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by a son, Raymond Jalette, and his wife, Jenny, of Rocky Mount, N.C.; her two daughters, Constance Guevremont, and her husband, Marc, of Berryville, Va.; Michelle Jalette, of Woonsocket; a sister, Janet Bromage, of Florida, and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Celeste Gallotello, and a sister, Marjorie Demers.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 21, 2019