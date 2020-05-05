CUMBERLAND - Celine H. (Valois) Bliss, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Mt. St. Rita Health Center.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Phileas and Yvonne (Brodeur) Valois. She has two sisters and one brother: Pauline Benoit of South Dakota, Lucille Forest of Woonsocket RI and Henri Valois of Florida.
Celine loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren who were the joy of her life. She worked as an LPN at Wrentham State School for several years prior to retiring.
She is survived by her six children, Daniel Bliss, of Cumberland RI, Kathleen (Kate) Magnant and her husband James of FL, Thomas Bliss and his wife Benaida of Australia, Susan Bliss of RI, Judith Oestreicher and her husband Robert of MA, and Maria Scurry of MA.
She had 8 grandchildren: Shaundra Bliss, Jacob Magnant, Phileas Bliss, Ashleigh, Olivia and Samuel Oestreicher, and Jordan and Ty Scurry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All condolences can be sent to the family c/o Maria Scurry 176 Court St. Dedham, MA 02026. In lieu of flowers donations in Celine's memory to support the Mt. St. Rita staff that took such good care of her would be appreciated. Donate at https://www.mountstrita.org/covid-19-donation-form
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
sdipardomcfh.com
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Phileas and Yvonne (Brodeur) Valois. She has two sisters and one brother: Pauline Benoit of South Dakota, Lucille Forest of Woonsocket RI and Henri Valois of Florida.
Celine loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren who were the joy of her life. She worked as an LPN at Wrentham State School for several years prior to retiring.
She is survived by her six children, Daniel Bliss, of Cumberland RI, Kathleen (Kate) Magnant and her husband James of FL, Thomas Bliss and his wife Benaida of Australia, Susan Bliss of RI, Judith Oestreicher and her husband Robert of MA, and Maria Scurry of MA.
She had 8 grandchildren: Shaundra Bliss, Jacob Magnant, Phileas Bliss, Ashleigh, Olivia and Samuel Oestreicher, and Jordan and Ty Scurry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All condolences can be sent to the family c/o Maria Scurry 176 Court St. Dedham, MA 02026. In lieu of flowers donations in Celine's memory to support the Mt. St. Rita staff that took such good care of her would be appreciated. Donate at https://www.mountstrita.org/covid-19-donation-form
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
sdipardomcfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 5 to May 13, 2020.